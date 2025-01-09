Wenatchee Wild Announce Trade with Brandon Wheat Kings
January 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Wenatchee Wild News Release
Goaltender Alex Garrett with the Brandon Wheat Kings
(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Nick Pettigrew/Moose Jaw Warriors)
WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild have announced a trade with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL), acquiring 2005-born goaltender Alex Garrett in exchange for a fifth-round WHL Prospects Draft selection in 2028.
A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Garrett is in his second season of WHL play. He brings a familiarity with the U.S. Division to his new club, starting this season with the Everett Silvertips and picking up nine wins for the club. Originally a seventh-round selection of the Calgary Hitmen, the 19-year-old has a 20-10-3-1 record in 38 career appearances with Calgary, Everett and Brandon, with a 3.24 goals-against average and an .891 save percentage. This season, he carries a 13-2-1-1 record into Wenatchee with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage.
Prior to coming to the WHL, Garrett led the Saskatoon Blazers Under-18 team to a provincial AAA championship in 2023, with 25 wins between the team's regular season and postseason. He led the Blazers to the semifinals of the Telus Cup, Canada's national U18 club hockey championship.
The Wenatchee Wild proudly welcome Alex Garrett to the Wild family.
