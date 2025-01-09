Oil Kings Acquire Gower from Raiders

January 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have acquired the rights to 2007-born defenceman Ryan Gower from the Prince Albert Raiders, in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round pick.

Gower, out of McCreary, Man., was a second-round pick of the Raiders from the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft and has played two games with the Raiders this season, earning one assist and a +1 rating.

The 5'10", 160lbs rearguard has played 18 games this season in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) between the Dauphin Kings, and currently the Neepawa Titans. He's scored two goals and has added two assists for four points.

Last season, Gower was a member of the Northern Alberta Xtreme U18 Prep squad with current Oil Kings Luke Powell, Jack Toogood, and Presley Kerner. Gower notched 26 points in 30 games that season.

"The Oil Kings would like to welcome Ryan and his family to the Oil Kings organization," said President and General Manager Kirt Hill.

Gower will remain with Neepawa in the MJHL at this time.

-

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20!

The Oil Kings are back at home for two games this weekend, including Friday, Jan. 10 against Prince Albert, and Saturday, Jan. 11 against Medicine Hat for Elvis Night!

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.