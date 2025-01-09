Rockets acquire Andrew Petruk from Everett Silvertips in exchange for WHL Prospects Draft pick

January 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Forward Andrew Petruk with the Everett Silvertips

The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they have acquired 2005-born forward Andrew Petruk from the Everett Silvertips in exchange for a ninth-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

"We had an opportunity to add an older player that has a physical presence," said Rockets President and General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "We chose not to fill our final 20-year-old spot and this move helps us add an older forward to our younger group."

Petruk has suited up in 15 games this season for the Silvertips, amassing two goals and adding an assist in those contests. Over the course of his Western Hockey League career the 19-year-old has played parts of three seasons, suiting up in 117 games with the Silvertips where he's registered 15 points and 195 penalty minutes.

The Surrey, British Columbia product has also played in nine WHL playoff games where he had one point.

Kelowna will now prepare for a pair of games this weekend when they host the Prince George Cougars on January 10th before travelling to Vancouver the following evening to take on the Vancouver Giants. Puck drop for Friday's home game will go at 7:05 PM.

