Chiefs Add Goaltender to Protected List

January 9, 2025

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs made a move on Thursday afternoon to acquire goaltender Sean Cootes from the Vancouver Giants in exchange for an 8th-round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft. Cootes has been playing for the Drumheller Dragons of the Alberta Junior Hockey League and was originally added to the Giants 50-player protected list in December.

"Sean is a 19-year-old goaltender having a good season with Drumheller in the AJHL. He provides us with some quality depth at the goaltender position and would be available to us should we need to bring him in," explained Spokane Chiefs General Manager, Matt Bardsley.

Cootes is 20-17-3-2 over the past two seasons with Drumheller, where he will continue his season. He has three shutouts this season with a 2.16 GAA and 0.918 SV% across 20 games played.

