T-Birds Acquire Draft Picks

January 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have announced the acquisition of a 4th round pick in 2025, and a 5th round pick in 2026 from the Red Deer Rebels, in exchange for forward Nishaan Parmar.

"Nishaan was a positive member of our team," Said General Manager Bil La Forge "We feel this is a good opportunity for him and will allow us to continue developing our younger players. We wish Nishaan the best of luck moving forward with Red Deer."

Parmar was drafted by the T-Birds in the 7th round, 148th overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects draft. Nishaan has appeared in 105 regular season games for the team, recording 9 points and 21 assists for 30 total points.

