Broncos, Rebels & Warriors Complete 3-Way Trade

January 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos made a move to add depth on defence and forward ahead of the conclusion of the WHL's Trade Deadline Thursday afternoon in part of a three-way trade with the Red Deer Rebels & Moose Jaw Warriors. Heading to Swift Current is overaged defenceman Hunter Mayo (Saskatoon, SK) & 2006-born forward Trae Wilke (Saskatoon, SK). Red Deer acquires exchange 2007-born forward Ty Coupland (North Vancouver, BC), overaged defenceman Keaton Dowhaniuk & the Broncos 4th Round Pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. While Moose Jaw will bring in for overaged defenceman Eric Johnston (Regina, SK) from the Broncos along with 6th Round pick in the 2026 Draft (RD) & 2027 4th Round Pick (RD)

In the trade the Broncos bring in Mayo, 20, who has played 224 games in the WHL, all with Red Deer notching 42 goals and 74 assists for 116 total points, paired with 31 games of playoff experience Mayo was a second round pick in the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft, #23 overall. On the forward ranks, Wilke, 18 has suited up in 138 WHL games in tenures with the Rebels and the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Scoring 20 goals and 32 assists. Wilke was a second round pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, 29th overall.

Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie speaks on the impact Hunter & Trae will have on the Broncos line-up going forward.

"We're excited to add Hunter & Trae, they both bring a lot of experience to our group," he says. "Hunter brings some offensive upside with his shot from the top. Trae has some offensive upside with his ability to shoot the puck and be a complimentary offensive player.

Going to Red Deer, the Broncos thank Eric Johnston for his time with the Broncos, playing in 37 games while putting up four goal and nine assists this season as he played his 200th career WHL game with the Broncos. Coupland was drafted by the Broncos in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft #42 overall and in 98 games all with Swift Current, the B.C. product put up 53 points (24 goals, 29 assists).

Leslie commended Coupland & Johnston for their contributions to the team's success the past two seasons.

"It's tough to see Ty go. Obviously we would've liked to have seen things work out here. But we wish him all the best in Red Deer. Eric is a heart & soul character kid that was popular with his teammates and competes every night. It's hard to see him go because he's such a great kid and we'd like to thank him for his contribution here."

