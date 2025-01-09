Recap - 2025 WHL Trade Deadline
January 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Moose Jaw Warriors News Release
Moose Jaw, SK - The 2025 WHL Trade Deadline has passed, and the Moose Jaw Warriors made a pair of deals to round out their lineup for the rest of the season.
The team's first move was to send 20-year-old forward Brayden Schuurman to the Seattle Thunderbirds for the rights to 16-year-old forward Cooper Ernewein, a fourth-round pick in 2025, and a third-round pick in 2028.
"Cooper is a highly skilled forward playing for the Saskatoon Blazers. He has great hockey sense and play-making skills, bringing more depth to our 2008 age group," commented General Manager Jason Ripplinger.
Ernewein, 6'0", 165 lbs, is from Saskatoon and was selected by the Thunderbirds in the eighth round, 175th overall, at the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. This season with the Saskatoon Blazers, he has 13 goals, 13 assists, and 26 points in 24 games.
Schuurman was acquired by the Warriors last season from the Victoria Royals, in 75 games with Moose Jaw, he had 25 goals, 36 assists, and 61 points. He was a member of the 2024 WHL Championship team and had seven goals and nine points in 20 playoff games.
"This allows Brayden to finish his junior career closer to home. He has been a key piece to our organization over the last two years, and we thank him for everything that he has done for the Warriors and our community and wish him the best of luck in the future," said Ripplinger.
The second deal, saw the Warriors acquire 20-year-old defenceman Eric Johnston, a sixth-round pick in 2026, and a fourth-round pick in 2027 from Red Deer in exchange for 20-year-old defenceman Keaton Dowhaniuk.
Johnston, 6'0", 190lbs, is from Regina and started this season with the Swift Current Broncos. In 37 games this year, he has four goals, nine assists, and 13 points. In 229 games in the WHL, Johnston has 14 goals, 49 assists, and 63 points.
"With Eric, we are getting a great puck-moving defenceman who brings stability and leadership to our organization," said Ripplinger.
Dowhaniuk started the season in Prince George and then went to the BCHL, he joined the Warriors in November and played 18 games in Moose Jaw, picking up one goal and four points.
"I would like to thank Keaton for his leadership on and off the ice, and I want to wish him all the best with his future endeavors," commented Rippler.
Johnston is expected to be in the Warriors lineup this weekend when they take on the Regina Pats and Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday and Saturday at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.
