Wheat Kings Acquire '07 G Hudson Perry for '27 6th Round Pick

January 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







Brandon, MB - The Brandon Wheat Kings are excited to announce the acquisition of 17-year-old goaltending prospect Hudson Perry from the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2027 WHL Draft.

The trade was made by Wheat Kings General Manager and Head Coach Marty Murray, who emphasized the team's focus on building for the future and maintaining a strong prospect pipeline.

"We're excited to add Hudson Perry to our organization," said Murray. "He's a talented young goaltender who has shown potential at both the WHL and AJHL levels. This acquisition is part of our strategy to build for the future and ensure that we have depth at all positions moving forward. It's all about keeping our pipeline full with promising players, and Hudson fits that mold perfectly."

Perry, who stands 6'2 ¬Â³, is a Sexsmith Alberta native who has experience in both the WHL and AJHL. He will finish this season with Drayton Valley Thunder of the AJHL.

With this move, the Wheat Kings continue to focus on asset management, building a strong foundation of young talent for years to come.

