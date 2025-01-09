Silvertips Acquire Forward Zackary Shantz from Regina Pats

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have acquired forward Zackary Shantz from the Regina Pats in exchange for the player rights to forward Shea Rollason and a 2027 second-round pick.

Shantz, an '05-born Sucker Creek, AB native, currently has nine goals and 16 assists over 37 games played. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound center previously posted eight goals and 17 assists over 67 games played in 2023-24. He appeared in seven playoff games in 2023 with the Pats, recording two goals.

Prior to the WHL, Shantz played at Northern Alberta Xtreme U18, where in 2021-22 he led the team and finished sixth in the league with 57 points over 28 games played.

