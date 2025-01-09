Road Trip Ends with Loss in Calgary

January 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, AB - A three-goal second period put the Moose Jaw Warriors into a hole they could not climb as they fell 5-1 to the Calgary Hitmen Wednesday at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Hitmen got off to a strong start, as their forecheck pressure created plenty of attack time. Calgary outshot the Warriors 20-6 in the opening period and scored the game's first goal just over a minute into the contest when Oliver Tulk scored.

Moose Jaw was able to exert more sustained pressure inside the Calgary zone late in the first. They created several chances but remained down by one going into the first intermission.

The Warriors got their first power play of the game in the opening moments of the second period. Moose Jaw worked the puck around the Calgary zone, eventually setting up Aidan Ziprick at the blueline where his shot found the back of the net, his eighth of the season tied the game at one.

Calgary went back out in front three minutes later when David Adaszynski scored on an odd-man rush. They extended their lead later in the frame when Axel Hurtig and Oliver Tulk scored 33 seconds apart to make it 4-1.

Nine minutes into the third period, the Warriors mishandled the puck at the Calgary blueline. On the turnover, Oliver Tulk stormed up the ice and finished the rush with his hat-trick goal to put the game out of reach.

Newly acquired goalie Matthew Hutchison made 48 saves on 53 shots. Moose Jaw was 1-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Warriors return to the Friendly City for a pair of games coming up on the weekend. Friday, they renew their rivalry with the Regina Pats, on Saturday, the Lethbridge Hurricanes are in town for the final time this season.

