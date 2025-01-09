Rebels Trade Peardon to Cougars

January 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release









Red Deer Rebels centre Cole Peardon

RED DEER - Red Deer Rebels Owner, President and General Manager Brent today announced the club has completed a trade with the Prince George Cougars.

The Rebels have acquired a fifth-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft in exchange for 18-year-old centre Cole Peardon.

Peardon, from Outlook, SK, was acquired last month by the Rebels from the Prince Albert Raiders and played in seven games with the club earning two assists.

