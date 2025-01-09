Garrett to Wenatchee Wild for 2028 5th Round WHL Draft Pick

January 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







Brandon, MB - The Brandon Wheat Kings have announced a trade that sends goaltender Alex Garrett to the Wenatchee Wild in exchange for a 5th-round pick in the 2028 WHL Draft.

Garrett, a Saskatoon native, has appeared in 18 WHL games this season (13 with Everett, 5 with Brandon) and posting a 13-2-1-1 record with a 2.71 GAA and a .902 save percentage. His 5 games with Brandon this season have included a 2.40 GAA and a .917 SV%.

"Obviously this is not something you want to do, but it was necessary with 3 goaltenders on the roster. We want to thank Alex for his contributions to the team" said General Manager and Head Coach, Marty Murray. "Although his time was brief, his professionalism, work ethic, and positive attitude speaks volumes about his character. Alex has been a great teammate, and we wish him all the best in his future with the Wenatchee Wild."

The Wheat Kings would like to thank Alex for his time in Brandon and wish him success moving forward with the Wild.

