Austin Roest to be Re-Assigned to Everett from Predators

EVERETT, Wash. - The Nashville Predators plan to re-assign forward Austin Roest to the Everett Silvertips after he completes rehabilitation from an injury sustained in September.

"When the opportunity arose to bring Austin back, it was a no-brainer," commented Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "He is a Silvertip to the core who understands our identity and culture. He's excited to return to Everett once he is recovered from injury, and we're happy to welcome him back to Silvertip country."

Roest, an '04-born Coldstream, B.C. native, was selected 175th-overall by the Predators in the 2023 NHL Draft. He posted 38 goals with 33 assists over 61 games played in 2023-24, and was named Most Dedicated Player by the Silvertips coaching staff at the Team Awards. He also earned the FIERCE Predator Award, the Booster Club's honor for Fearless, Inspirational, Enthusiastic, Respected, Courageous and Exceptional play.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Roest logged 32 goals and 46 assists over 60 games in 2022-23. Over a 203-game WHL career, he has amassed 86 goals with 103 assists for 189 points. He also has 15 career points in 16 postseason appearances, including seven in five games in 2024.

"We'd like to extend our appreciation to the Nashville Predators organization for their assistance and support in Austin's rehabilitation and development," added Fraser.

