Rebels Acquire Nishaan Parmar from Seattle
January 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
Forward Nishaan Parmar with the Seattle Thunderbirds
(Red Deer Rebels, Credit: Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds)
RED DEER - Red Deer Rebels Owner, President and General Manager Brent today announced the club has completed a trade with the Seattle Thunderbirds.
The Rebels have acquired 18-year-old forward Nishaan Parmar from Seattle in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft (via Prince Albert) and a fifth-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft (via Swift Current).
Parmar, from Surrey, BC, is in his second season in the WHL after being selected by the Thunderbirds in round seven, 148 th overall at the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. He has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 39 games this season, surpassing the 12 points he tallied in 65 games during his rookie season in 2023-24.
In 2022-23 with the West Valley Giants, Parmar led the BCEHL U18 AAA league in assists and was a league all-star.
Nishaan Parmar
Forward
Shoots: Right
Height: 6'2
Weight: 196
Birthdate: 2006-06-03
Hometown: Surrey, BC
Images from this story
|
Forward Nishaan Parmar with the Seattle Thunderbirds
(Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds)
