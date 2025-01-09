Preview: Americans vs Thunderbirds - January 10, 2025

January 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Americans vs Thunderbirds

Friday, January 10, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

LAST GAME: The Americans had a rough night at home on Sunday, losing 10-2 to the Wenatchee Wild. It was the largest margin of defeat for the Americans this season. Gavin Garland and Brandon Whynott scored for Tri-City, each player recording their 19th goals of the season. Lukas Matecha was pulled after giving up four goals on 11 shots, the first time this season the Americans have made a goaltending change mid game.

VS SEATTLE: It's been over three months since the Americans last met the Thunderbirds, a 5-2 loss in Seattle October 8. That was the last game the Americans dropped before starting their 12-game winning streak. After tonight it's another lengthy gap between meetings as Tri-City won't see Seattle until March 2, but then play the Thunderbirds four times in the span of two weeks to end the season series.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds

Brandon Whynott (19-22-41) Braeden Cootes (14-18-32)

Gavin Garland (19-18-37) Nathan Pilling (16-12-28)

Jake Sloan (11-23-34) Coster Dunn (11-15-26)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds

Power Play - 15.8% (20-for-127) Power Play - 18.9% (24-for-127)

Penalty Kill - 80.0% (108-for-135) Penalty Kill - 74.5% (123-for-165)

Around the Concourse:

Jersey Auction: Ryker Rougeau #17 (Blue)

Gesa Autograph Booth: Nathan Preston (Post-Game Section J)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.