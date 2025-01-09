Preview: Americans vs Thunderbirds - January 10, 2025
January 9, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Thunderbirds
Friday, January 10, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT
LAST GAME: The Americans had a rough night at home on Sunday, losing 10-2 to the Wenatchee Wild. It was the largest margin of defeat for the Americans this season. Gavin Garland and Brandon Whynott scored for Tri-City, each player recording their 19th goals of the season. Lukas Matecha was pulled after giving up four goals on 11 shots, the first time this season the Americans have made a goaltending change mid game.
VS SEATTLE: It's been over three months since the Americans last met the Thunderbirds, a 5-2 loss in Seattle October 8. That was the last game the Americans dropped before starting their 12-game winning streak. After tonight it's another lengthy gap between meetings as Tri-City won't see Seattle until March 2, but then play the Thunderbirds four times in the span of two weeks to end the season series.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds
Brandon Whynott (19-22-41) Braeden Cootes (14-18-32)
Gavin Garland (19-18-37) Nathan Pilling (16-12-28)
Jake Sloan (11-23-34) Coster Dunn (11-15-26)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds
Power Play - 15.8% (20-for-127) Power Play - 18.9% (24-for-127)
Penalty Kill - 80.0% (108-for-135) Penalty Kill - 74.5% (123-for-165)
Around the Concourse:
Jersey Auction: Ryker Rougeau #17 (Blue)
Gesa Autograph Booth: Nathan Preston (Post-Game Section J)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
