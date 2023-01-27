Wild Rally to Earn Point in Ninth Straight, Fall 3-2 in Overtime to Firebirds

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild scored in the third period Thursday evening to force overtime and earn a point in a ninth consecutive game, but Tye Kartye scored in the extra frame to give the Coachella Valley Firebirds a 3-2 win.

The goaltenders kept the first period scoreless. Zane McIntyre (30 saves) stopped 17 shots while Joey Daccord (20 saves) turned aside five Iowa shots.

The Firebirds opened the scoring at 2:56 of the second period on the power play when Andrew Poturalski put a slap shot from the top of the right circle past McIntyre.

Coachella Valley doubled their lead with another power-play goal when Ville Petman tipped a Brogan Rafferty shot over McIntyre at 6:40 of the middle frame.

Nic Petan put Iowa on the board at 14:10 of the second. After Dakota Mermis found Nick Swaney between the circles, Swaney found a streaking Petan for a tap-in goal to cut the margin to 2-1.

The Firebirds carried the 2-1 lead into the second intermission. Iowa added eight shots for a two period total of 13 while Coachella Valley totaled 27 shots through 40 minutes.

Iowa equalized the score at 12:18 of the third period. After Sammy Walker found Marco Rossi skating into the offensive zone zone, Rossi spun and fed the puck to the front of the net for Adam Beckman to tie the game at 2-2.

Kartye scored the game-winning goal at 2:25 of overtime when he fired a shot over McIntyre to secure a 3-2 victory for Coachella Valley.

The Firebirds outshot the Wild 33-22. Iowa went 0-for-2 on the power play, while Coachella Valley went 2-for-6 with the man advantage.

The Iowa Wild match up with the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Wells Fargo Arena again on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 6:00 p.m.

