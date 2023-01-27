Grand Rapids Sends McGrath, Worrad to Toledo

January 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday assigned forward Patrick McGrath and reassigned forward Drew Worrad to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

McGrath is a native of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., and has appeared in 137 AHL games throughout parts of nine seasons, registering nine points (4-5-9) and 482 penalty minutes. He was traded from San Jose (AHL) to Grand Rapids for future considerations on Jan. 18. The 29-year-old has 42 penalty minutes in five games this season with the San Jose Barracuda (AHL). McGrath has also spent six campaigns in the ECHL and racked up 16 points (7-9-16) and 645 penalty minutes in 165 outings. He posted career-high AHL numbers in 2016-17 when he notched four points (1-3-4) in 30 appearances. Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-10 forward spent the majority of his junior career in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with Prince Edward Island Rocket (2011-13). McGrath amassed one goal, one assist and 229 penalty minutes in 72 contests in the QMJHL.

Worrad spent his second stint this season with Toledo from Jan. 13-14 and totaled three points (2-1-3) in two games. Through five ECHL contests with the Walleye, the 25-year-old has three goals and one assist. The rookie has appeared in 32 games this season with the Griffins, totaling three points (1-2-3), eight penalty minutes and a minus-seven rating. After posting a collegiate-high 45 points (9-36-45) in 39 games during his senior year at Western Michigan University in 2021-22, Worrad signed a two-year contract with Grand Rapids. In 2021-22, the 25-year-old logged four points (1-3-4) in 11 games with the Griffins, which included his first pro goal on April 20 at Rockford. Throughout four campaigns at WMU, the Denfield, Ontario, native amassed 25 goals, 70 assists and 40 penalty minutes in 129 outings. Worrad also suited up for two seasons in the OJHL with Oakville and recorded 101 points (40-61-101) in as many games.

Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.