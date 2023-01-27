Utica Comets and Turning Stone Resort Casino to Host Knockout Poker Tournament
January 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Utica Comets and Turning Stone Resort Casino announced today that Comets players will be participating in a No Limit Hold'em Poker tournament at the Turning Stone Poker Room on Monday, February 13th at 7pm.
Fans and players will compete against each other in the tournament where any fan that eliminates a Comets player will win that player's jersey, along with the player's autograph. Turning Stone will also raffle off two full team signed jerseys at the end of the event. Other photo opportunities will be available with Comets players throughout the event as well.
Tournament registration begins at 5pm on the day of the event. The cost is $125 to register ($100 for the prize pool, $15 entry fee and $10 dealer tip).
The Utica Comets Knockout Poker tournament is just one of the exciting poker events taking place at Turning Stone this year. In March, Turning Stone will host New York's only World Series of Poker® (WSOP) tournament series. Following the overwhelming success of last year's WSOP at Turning Stone, this year's tournament includes the addition of a Ladies Only Event. Poker players will have many opportunities to compete in the 2023 WSOP, with events culminating at Turning Stone in March with the 12-day Circuit Tournament Series, where players will be vying for 16 WSOP Gold Rings, more than $1 million guaranteed in cash winnings and a chance to win a seat in the nationally-televised WSOP "Tournament of Champions" in Las Vegas.
A renowned, award-winning destination resort in Upstate New York, Turning Stone Resort Casino features world-class amenities including five hotels, two spas, five golf courses, more than 20 dining options, a 125,000 square foot Las Vegas-style gaming floor, The Lounge with Caesars Sports, a state-of-the-art sports betting lounge, The Showroom, a 5,000 seat arena, and several nightlife venues.
