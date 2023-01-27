P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack in Overtime

January 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Justin Brazeau posted the lone goal as Providence Bruins fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack 2-1 in overtime on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Goaltender Kyle Keyser stopped 23 of 25 shots faced in the contest.

How It Happened

* Andy Welinski gave a short pass to Lauri Pajuniemi across the blueline, who cut towards the slot and fired a low wrist shot that beat the goaltender under the pads with 4:56 remaining in the second period to give the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead. * Vinni Lettieri's one-timer on the power play from the left circle was deflected in from the top of the crease by Brazeau to tie the game at 1-1 with 31 seconds left in the second period. Connor Carrick also received an assist on the tally. * On a 2-on-1 in overtime, Ryan Carpenter fed Zac Jones for the winning goal 20 seconds into the extra frame.

Stats

* Lettieri has points in four straight games, tallying six total in that span. * Keyser stopped 23 of 25 shots. Providence totaled 28 shots in the contest. * The P-Bruins power play went 1-for-5, and the penalty kill was 5-for-5.

Next Game The P-Bruins travel to Utica to take on the Comets on Saturday, January 28 at the Adirondack Bank Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.