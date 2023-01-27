P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack in Overtime
January 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Justin Brazeau posted the lone goal as Providence Bruins fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack 2-1 in overtime on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Goaltender Kyle Keyser stopped 23 of 25 shots faced in the contest.
How It Happened
* Andy Welinski gave a short pass to Lauri Pajuniemi across the blueline, who cut towards the slot and fired a low wrist shot that beat the goaltender under the pads with 4:56 remaining in the second period to give the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead. * Vinni Lettieri's one-timer on the power play from the left circle was deflected in from the top of the crease by Brazeau to tie the game at 1-1 with 31 seconds left in the second period. Connor Carrick also received an assist on the tally. * On a 2-on-1 in overtime, Ryan Carpenter fed Zac Jones for the winning goal 20 seconds into the extra frame.
Stats
* Lettieri has points in four straight games, tallying six total in that span. * Keyser stopped 23 of 25 shots. Providence totaled 28 shots in the contest. * The P-Bruins power play went 1-for-5, and the penalty kill was 5-for-5.
Next Game The P-Bruins travel to Utica to take on the Comets on Saturday, January 28 at the Adirondack Bank Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.