Mitchell Undergoes Surgery, Robinson to Miss Four More Weeks
January 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Forward Garrett Mitchell underwent successful left shoulder surgery today. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.
Forward Buddy Robinson is recovering from a right wrist fracture. He is expected to be out up to 6 weeks retroactive to Jan. 13, 2023.
