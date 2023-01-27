Mitchell Undergoes Surgery, Robinson to Miss Four More Weeks

Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Forward Garrett Mitchell underwent successful left shoulder surgery today. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Forward Buddy Robinson is recovering from a right wrist fracture. He is expected to be out up to 6 weeks retroactive to Jan. 13, 2023.

