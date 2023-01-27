Belleville Sens Hindered by Slow Start in Springfield
January 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MA - A fast start helped drive the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday night as they defeated the Belleville Senators 5-1 at MassMutual Center.
Springfield opened the scoring 5:08 into the contest when Martin Frk found the back of the net with a long wrist shot. Later in the frame, the Thunderbirds extended their advantage as both Anthony Angello and Will Bitten tallied, which prompted a Belleville goaltending change as Logan Flodell relieved Luke Peressini in net as the home side took a 3-0 lead after twenty minutes of play.
After a scoreless second period, the Senators got on the board when Angus Crookshank capitalized from above the circle, notching his 13th of the season just 22 seconds into the final stanza. At the 8:34 mark, Keean Washkurak made it 4-1 on the power play before he scored shorthanded with 3:23 remaining in regulation time to secure the victory.
The Senators return to action tomorrow night as they conclude their weekend set in Springfield, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Sens On Special Teams:
Power Play: 0/7 | Penalty Kill: 3/4
Fast Facts:
Logan Flodell made 23 saves in relief.
Luke Peressini made his first career AHL start.
Roby Jarventie returned to the lineup after missing 31 games due to a knee injury.
Scott Sabourin extended his point streak to three straight with an assist.
Sound Bytes: Head Coach Troy Mann: "I think they came as advertised. I don't think we played our game plan to a tee. Unfortunately, they got some early goals on us.
Belleville Sens Hindered by Slow Start in Springfield - Belleville Senators
