Toronto Marlies Visit Manitoba Moose in First of Two Straight Games
January 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies open the weekend with a game against the Manitoba Moose on Friday night in the first of two straight games.
Currently Toronto sits first in the North Division with a 28-10-1-1 record, while Manitoba is in 4th place in the Central Division with a 21-13-2-1 record.
Both teams head into Friday's game with a win. Toronto is coming off a 3-2 win over the Abbotsford Canucks on Wednesday night, while Manitoba won 4-3 in overtime against the Texas Stars on Sunday night. Toronto is currently 17-4-1-0 on the road, and 9-1-0-0 for the month of January.
Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Adam Gaudette who has 28 points (18G, 10A) in 32 games this season, and Logan Shaw who leads the team with 48 points (16G, 32A). On the Moose side, Alex Limoges leads the way with 35 points (9G, 26A).
Puck drop is at 8:00pm EST on AHLTV.
