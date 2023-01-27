Kartye's Overtime Winner Extends Firebirds' Win Streak to Six

Coachella Valley Has Points in 14 Straight Games After Beating Iowa 3-2 in OT defeated the Iowa Wild on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Arena by the score of 3-2. Andrew Poturalski and Ville Petman scored in regulation while Tye Kartye netted the overtime winner to extend the Firebirds' win streak to six and points streak to 14.

After a chippy first period, the Firebirds earned a powerplay in the first two minutes of the second period. Andrew Poturalski blew a slapshot past Zane McIntyre to give Coachella Valley a 1-0 lead. Brogan Rafferty and Jesper Froden added assists on Poturalski's 11th of the season. The goal extended Poturalski's point streak to seven games.

Less than five minutes later, Coachella Valley cashed in on another man-advantage. Rafferty took a shot through traffic that was tipped by Ville Petman to put the Firebirds ahead 2-0. Petman's ninth of the season was also assisted by Kole Lind. Nic Petan pulled Iowa within one with a tap-in at the back door at 14:10.

Iowa tied the game at the 12:18 mark of the third period. Adam Beckman redirected a centering feed from Marco Rossi past Daccord to make it 2-2.

Sixty minutes were not enough for the two teams and overtime was required. Tye Kartye skated the puck into the offensive zone with one defender back for Iowa and let a wrist shot fly, top shelf past McIntyre to win the game for Coachella Valley at 2:25. Jesper Froden and Ryker Evans assisted on Kartye's eighth of the season.

Joey Daccord (17-4-1) made 20 saves on 22 shots for the Firebirds in the victory that moved Coachella Valley to 28-6-3-1 on the season. The Firebirds' man-advantage went 2-for-6 on the powerplay and finished 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Read the game's full box score HERE.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds wrap up their road trip in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, January 28th. Puck drop is set for 4:00pm PT.

