Abbotsford Canucks vs Tucson Roadrunners Series Preview
January 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Tucson, AZ - The Abbotsford Canucks are back on the road after a 5 game homestand, as they head to Tucson to take on the Roadrunners for the first time this season.
After their 3 losses to the Calgary Wranglers and a split series with the Toronto Marlies, Abbotsford sits 4th in the Pacific Division and 8th in the league (23-13-2-2). Tucson is coming off a pair of wins against reigning Calder Cup champions, the Chicago Wolves, and sit 6th in the Pacific Division and 23rd in the league (18-19-4-0).
Abbotsford went 1-2-1-1 in their last 5 games, while going against two of the highest ranked teams in the league. Arturs Silovs started in net for all 5 games making 115 total saves and nabbing his second shutout of the season in a 4-0 win against the Toronto Marlies.
Abbotsford rookies Linus Karlsson and Arshdeep Bains both tallied 2 goals during Abbotsford's previous homestand. Karlsson sits fourth in the league for rookie scoring (13G, 17A), and tied for first in the league for rookie game winning goals (4). Bains is top 5 among the rookies for shooting percentage with 25% (6 goals in 24 shots).
Captain Chase Wouters broke the record of most total games played by an Abbotsford Canuck in their Wednesday night matchup against Toronto. He could see his 100th career AHL game on Sunday if he skates in both games against the Roadrunners. Wouters posted 18 points in 60 games during his rookie season last year, this season he trails by only 4 points in 22 less games.
Tucson's Michael Carcone currently leads the league in scoring with 54 points (21G, 33A), and is 3rd in goals and 4th in assists. He also leads the league in power play goals with 11. Other Tucson leaders include Laurent Dauphin with 35 points (16G, 19A), Jean-Sebastien Dea with 32 (15G, 17A), and Adam Cracknell with 29 (14G, 15A). Cam Dineen is not far behind with 28 points, 26 of which are assists. He's top 3 in the league for power play assists with 18.
The Abbotsford Canucks will be facing off against their former teammate Devante Stephens this weekend. Stephens played 61 total games with Abbotsford last season putting up 15 points (3G, 12A). He finished the season as a top 3 in plus-minus rating for the Canucks, a position he currently holds in Tucson as well.
Special Teams:
Power Play %
ABB: 21.8%, TUC: 18.6%
Power Play Goals For
ABB: 39, TUC: 34
Penalty Kill %
ABB: 76.9%, TUC: 77.6%
Fast Facts:
Abbotsford's Nils Höglander was named First Star of the Night by the AHL on January 24th for his 2 goal performance. The second star for the same night was Tucson's Cameron Hebig, also putting up a two-goals.
Tucson's Michael Carcone is a former Utica Comet, who played with the former Canucks' affiliate for 3 seasons. He crossed paths with Abbotsford's Arseneau, Woo, and Brisebois, as well as Vancouver's Luke Schenn and Thatcher Demko.
Tucson goalie Jon Gillies has also been featured on Utica's roster during its time as the Canucks affiliate.
The Tuscon Roadrunners currently do not have any rookies on their active roster, Abbotsford has 5.
Abbotsford's Phil Di Giuseppe was recalled to Vancouver on January 25th where he made his season NHL debut the same night.
Chad Nychuk was recalled to Abbotsford from Kalamazoo (ECHL) where he has played since October.
Michael Carcone was named to the Pacific All-Star team where he will play alongside Christian Wolanin.
The Canucks and Roadrunners play again on February 10th and 11th at the Abbotsford Centre, with the Friday matchup being "Celebrate The Sedins" night.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2023
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Tucson Roadrunners Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Reign Announce Multiple Roster Transactions - Ontario Reign
- Mitchell Undergoes Surgery, Robinson to Miss Four More Weeks - Rockford IceHogs
- Roster Changes Announced for 2023 Bell AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Panthers Recall Mack Guzda, Assign Grigori Denisenko - Charlotte Checkers
- Silver Knights Captain Brayden Pachal Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Henderson Silver Knights
- Jean-Luc Foudy to Represent Colorado Eagles at 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Colorado Eagles
- Evangelista Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Milwaukee Admirals
- Alex Nylander Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack D Zac Jones Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blues Recall F Nikita Alexandrov, Assign Tyler Tucker to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, January 27 vs. Charlotte - Rochester Americans
- Toronto Marlies Visit Manitoba Moose in First of Two Straight Games - Toronto Marlies
- Utica Comets and Turning Stone Resort Casino to Host Knockout Poker Tournament - Utica Comets
- Wolf Pack Open Weekend Back-To-Back with Trip to Providence - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tommy Nappier Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Recall Goaltender Pavel Cajan from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Belleville Sens Sign Goaltender Luke Peressini to Professional Tryout Offer - Belleville Senators
- Grand Rapids Sends McGrath, Worrad to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- New York Rangers Reassign G Olof Lindbom to Wolf Pack from ECHL Jacksonville - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hogs Ready for Road Test in Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Wild Rally to Earn Point in Ninth Straight, Fall 3-2 in Overtime to Firebirds - Iowa Wild
- Kartye's Overtime Winner Extends Firebirds' Win Streak to Six - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Abbotsford Canucks Stories
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Tucson Roadrunners Series Preview
- Canucks Rally Back But Fall Short in 3-2 Loss to Toronto Marlies
- Silovs Records Shutout, HÖglander Scores Twice In 4-0 Win Over Toronto
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Toronto Marlies Series Preview
- Canucks Fall 5-3 to Calgary in Front of Packed Abbotsford Crowd