Abbotsford Canucks vs Tucson Roadrunners Series Preview

Tucson, AZ - The Abbotsford Canucks are back on the road after a 5 game homestand, as they head to Tucson to take on the Roadrunners for the first time this season.

After their 3 losses to the Calgary Wranglers and a split series with the Toronto Marlies, Abbotsford sits 4th in the Pacific Division and 8th in the league (23-13-2-2). Tucson is coming off a pair of wins against reigning Calder Cup champions, the Chicago Wolves, and sit 6th in the Pacific Division and 23rd in the league (18-19-4-0).

Abbotsford went 1-2-1-1 in their last 5 games, while going against two of the highest ranked teams in the league. Arturs Silovs started in net for all 5 games making 115 total saves and nabbing his second shutout of the season in a 4-0 win against the Toronto Marlies.

Abbotsford rookies Linus Karlsson and Arshdeep Bains both tallied 2 goals during Abbotsford's previous homestand. Karlsson sits fourth in the league for rookie scoring (13G, 17A), and tied for first in the league for rookie game winning goals (4). Bains is top 5 among the rookies for shooting percentage with 25% (6 goals in 24 shots).

Captain Chase Wouters broke the record of most total games played by an Abbotsford Canuck in their Wednesday night matchup against Toronto. He could see his 100th career AHL game on Sunday if he skates in both games against the Roadrunners. Wouters posted 18 points in 60 games during his rookie season last year, this season he trails by only 4 points in 22 less games.

Tucson's Michael Carcone currently leads the league in scoring with 54 points (21G, 33A), and is 3rd in goals and 4th in assists. He also leads the league in power play goals with 11. Other Tucson leaders include Laurent Dauphin with 35 points (16G, 19A), Jean-Sebastien Dea with 32 (15G, 17A), and Adam Cracknell with 29 (14G, 15A). Cam Dineen is not far behind with 28 points, 26 of which are assists. He's top 3 in the league for power play assists with 18.

The Abbotsford Canucks will be facing off against their former teammate Devante Stephens this weekend. Stephens played 61 total games with Abbotsford last season putting up 15 points (3G, 12A). He finished the season as a top 3 in plus-minus rating for the Canucks, a position he currently holds in Tucson as well.

Special Teams:

Power Play %

ABB: 21.8%, TUC: 18.6%

Power Play Goals For

ABB: 39, TUC: 34

Penalty Kill %

ABB: 76.9%, TUC: 77.6%

Fast Facts:

Abbotsford's Nils Höglander was named First Star of the Night by the AHL on January 24th for his 2 goal performance. The second star for the same night was Tucson's Cameron Hebig, also putting up a two-goals.

Tucson's Michael Carcone is a former Utica Comet, who played with the former Canucks' affiliate for 3 seasons. He crossed paths with Abbotsford's Arseneau, Woo, and Brisebois, as well as Vancouver's Luke Schenn and Thatcher Demko.

Tucson goalie Jon Gillies has also been featured on Utica's roster during its time as the Canucks affiliate.

The Tuscon Roadrunners currently do not have any rookies on their active roster, Abbotsford has 5.

Abbotsford's Phil Di Giuseppe was recalled to Vancouver on January 25th where he made his season NHL debut the same night.

Chad Nychuk was recalled to Abbotsford from Kalamazoo (ECHL) where he has played since October.

Michael Carcone was named to the Pacific All-Star team where he will play alongside Christian Wolanin.

The Canucks and Roadrunners play again on February 10th and 11th at the Abbotsford Centre, with the Friday matchup being "Celebrate The Sedins" night.

