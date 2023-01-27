Schmid Shuts Out Crunch, Comets Win 1-0
January 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Syracuse, NY. - The division rivalry between Utica and Crunch always brings a feisty and high intensity game and on Friday night in Syracuse, both teams played with the kind of emotion that was anticipated. The final result was a phenomenal effort in goal from Akira Schmid turning aside all 23 shots while getting a goal from the teams' leading scorer, Graeme Clarke, as the Comets skated away with two points in victory.
In the first period, both goalies Akira Schmid for Utica and Hugo Alnefelt for Syracuse, were excellent and shutdown the opposition shooters. The period ended as the game started, without a goal.
In the middle frame, the Comets registered the game's first goal after Joe Gambardella sent the puck to the driving Graeme Clarke who lifted it blocker-side and in on Alnetfelt at 7:21. The goal was Clarke's team leading 16th of the season and 34th point which also leads the team. Akira Schmid continued to stand tall and the Comets skated away with a 1-0 lead.
During the final period of regulation, the Crunch couldn't find a way to beat Schmid and Utica won the game totaling 50 points on the season in the North Division.
The Comets will take on the Providence Bruins inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM tomorrow night. Tickets are still available. Please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.
