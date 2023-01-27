Wolf Pack D Zac Jones Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic

January 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The American Hockey League announced today that Hartford Wolf Pack defenseman Zac Jones has been named to the Atlantic Division roster for the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank.

Jones, 22, has skated in 22 games with the Wolf Pack this season and scored 14 points (4 g, 10 a). The native of Richmond, VA, has also appeared in 16 games with the New York Rangers (NHL) scoring two points (1 g, 1 a). Jones scored his first career NHL goal on October 29th against the Dallas Stars.

Jones is the second Wolf Pack player to be named to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic. He will join rookie forward Will Cuylle.

Jones and Cuylle join a lengthy list of Wolf Pack players to be selected to represent the team in the AHL All-Star Classic, including G Igor Shesterkin (2019-20), D Ryan Graves (2015-16), F J.T. Miller (2012-13), F Artem Anisimov (2008-09), D Dan Girardi (2006-07), F Ryan Callahan (2006-07), G Al Montoya (2005-06), D Fedor Tyutin (2003-04), F Derek Armstrong (1998-99, 1999-00, 2000-01) and F Ken Gernander (1998-99, 1999-00).

The 2023 AHL All-Star Classic will take place on Sunday, February 5th, and Monday, February 6th at Place Bell in Laval. The 2023 Rona AHL All-Star Skills Competition takes place on Sunday and will feature the two Eastern Conference divisions taking on the Western Conference divisions in seven unique skills events.

The 2023 AHL All-Star Classic then takes place on Monday night. The four divisional teams will participate in a round-robin, three-on-three tournament featuring six games of ten minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship in a six-minute 3-on-3 battle.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Saturday, January28th, when they host the Syracuse Crunch at 7:00 p.m. Join us for New York Rangers night featuring special guest Stéphane Matteau! Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.