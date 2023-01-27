Monsters Battle To Thrilling 3-2 Overtime Win Over Rocket
January 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Laval Rocket 3-2 in overtime on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 16-18-3-2 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Laval's Joël Teasdale opened the scoring at 4:19 of the first period, but Trey Fix-Wolansky snuck a power-play tally in at 19:59 off feeds from Cole Fonstad and Justin Richards leaving the teams tied 1-1 after 20 minutes. Following a scoreless second period, the Rocket took the lead after a goal from Mattias Norlinder at 1:13 of the final frame. Joona Luoto knotted the game with a marker at 3:36 assisted by Josh Dunne forcing overtime. Dunne notched a tally at 4:02 of the extra frame with helpers from Marcus Bjork and Sam Knazko securing the 3-2 victory for the Monsters.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 36 saves for the win while Laval's Cayden Primeau stopped 20 shots in defeat.
The Monsters host a rematch against Laval Rocket on Saturday, January 28, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Bally Sports Great Lakes, FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 0 1 1 - 3 LAV 1 0 1 0 - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 23 1/5 5/5 10 min / 5 inf LAV 38 0/5 4/5 10 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 36 2 7-7-3 LAV Primeau L 20 3 4-7-4 Cleveland Record: 16-18-3-2, 6th North Division Laval Record: 16-19-5-2, 5th North Division
GAME SHEET - GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS* *Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing.
