Hogs Ready for Road Test in Milwaukee

Milwaukee, Wis. - Continuing the three-game road trip, the Rockford IceHogs take on the Milwaukee Admirals for the first time since Dec. 7 tonight at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena at 7 p.m. Tonight marks the fifth face-off between the division rivals.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 20-15-3-2, 45 points (5th, Central Division)

Milwaukee: 22-14-1-2, 47 points (2nd, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forwards David Gust (20G, 21A) and Brett Seney (15G, 26A) pace the IceHogs with 41 points. Rookie forward Cole Guttman (13G, 12A) ranks fourth for the Hogs with seven multi-point contests this season.

Milwaukee is led by rookie forward Luke Evangelista (8G, 22A) who paces the Admirals in assists and points. Forward Phil Tomasino (12G, 16A) ranks second for the Admirals with 28 points.

Last Game Highlights

Trailing heading into the third period on Tuesday, the IceHogs dropped their fifth straight game in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Iowa Wild. Forward Cole Guttman tied the contest early in the third period, but Rockford couldn't capitalize in the extra frame.

Sinking the Admirals

Through four previous meetings against Milwaukee, defenseman Isaak Phillips (0G, 4A) and forward Lukas Reichel (2G, 3A) lead Rockford with five points each. Phillips returned to the IceHogs on Jan. 23 after an 11-game stint in the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks in which he tabbed one goal and three assists. Reichel has three points (1G, 2A) in four games with Chicago this season and rejoined the IceHogs on Jan. 13 after his most recent stretch in the NHL.

In The Net

Tuesday against Iowa, Rockford goalie Arvid Soderblom played his best game in the net since returning to the IceHogs from the Chicago Blackhawks on December 19. Marking 32 saves on 34 Iowa Wild shots, but getting tagged with the loss in overtime, Soderblom had an impressive night to keep the contest close. Soderblom has notched 145 saves and has a .858 save percentage through seven games this season.

This Guy's Got Gutts

Rookie forward Cole Guttman scored the lone Rockford goal on Tuesday night against the Wild, netting his 13th tally of the season. Guttman ranks fourth for the IceHogs with 25 points and 12 assists, marking seven multi-point games on the campaign.

Extras, Extras!

The IceHogs and Wild played past regulation for the fifth time this season on Tuesday night. Playing an overtime frame 12 times on the campaign, the Hogs are tied for the second most overtime appearances in the AHL. Rockford is 5-3 in overtime overall and 4-2 in the extra period on the road.

Scoring Slump

Rockford has been one of the top offensive teams in the AHL this season, and currently are tied for 11th with 3.28 goals for per game. Production has slowed recently however, and the IceHogs have only produced 12 goals total over their last eight games and have not scored more than two goals in a game during that eight-game stretch.

Next Home Game

Return Of The Screw: Screw City IceHogs Back February 11

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Wed., Nov. 2 vs. Milwaukee, 10:30 a.m. 4-6 L Recap & Highlights

Fri., Nov. 25 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m. 6-4 W Recap & Highlights

Sat., Nov. 26 at Milwaukee, 6:00 p.m. 3-5 L Recap & Highlights

Wed., Dec. 7 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m. 2-1 SOW Recap & Highlights

Fri., Jan. 27 at Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 10 at Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 11 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 7 at Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 8 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 16 at Milwaukee, 5:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Admirals, All-Time

71-69-9-10

