Alex Nylander Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic

January 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Alex Nylander has been selected to represent the Atlantic Division at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank in Laval, Québec.

Additionally, Penguins defenseman Xavier Ouellet, who was initially chosen as an All-Star, will not attend the event due to an injury.

Nylander is in his second season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks organization last January. The 24-year-old forward currently leads the Penguins with 17 goals and 33 points. He is also tied for first on the club with seven power-play goals and eight power-play assists.

Drafted eighth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Nylander has produced 31 goals and 32 assists for 63 total points in 82 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton since being acquired last winter. He also amassed six points (3G-3A) in six playoff games as a Penguin, including the series-clinching, overtime game-winning goal in Game 3 of their first round series against the Hershey Bears.

The 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank will take place at Place Bell in Laval, Québec on Feb. 5-6. The AHL All-Star Skills Competition kicks off the weekend on Sunday, Feb. 5, followed by the AHL All-Star Challenge three-on-three tournament on Monday, Feb. 6.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Friday, Jan. 27, as the team travels down the PA Turnpike to take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Game time between the Penguins and Phantoms is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center.

The Penguins' next home game is tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 28, against the Bridgeport Islanders. It's Cross-Check Cancer Night, presented by Geisinger. Puck drop for the Penguins and Islanders is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual game tickets for Penguins home games as well as season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.