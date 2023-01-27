Alex Nylander Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic
January 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Alex Nylander has been selected to represent the Atlantic Division at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank in Laval, Québec.
Additionally, Penguins defenseman Xavier Ouellet, who was initially chosen as an All-Star, will not attend the event due to an injury.
Nylander is in his second season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks organization last January. The 24-year-old forward currently leads the Penguins with 17 goals and 33 points. He is also tied for first on the club with seven power-play goals and eight power-play assists.
Drafted eighth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Nylander has produced 31 goals and 32 assists for 63 total points in 82 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton since being acquired last winter. He also amassed six points (3G-3A) in six playoff games as a Penguin, including the series-clinching, overtime game-winning goal in Game 3 of their first round series against the Hershey Bears.
The 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank will take place at Place Bell in Laval, Québec on Feb. 5-6. The AHL All-Star Skills Competition kicks off the weekend on Sunday, Feb. 5, followed by the AHL All-Star Challenge three-on-three tournament on Monday, Feb. 6.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Friday, Jan. 27, as the team travels down the PA Turnpike to take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Game time between the Penguins and Phantoms is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center.
The Penguins' next home game is tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 28, against the Bridgeport Islanders. It's Cross-Check Cancer Night, presented by Geisinger. Puck drop for the Penguins and Islanders is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual game tickets for Penguins home games as well as season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2023
- Silver Knights Captain Brayden Pachal Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Henderson Silver Knights
- Jean-Luc Foudy to Represent Colorado Eagles at 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Colorado Eagles
- Evangelista Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Milwaukee Admirals
- Alex Nylander Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack D Zac Jones Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blues Recall F Nikita Alexandrov, Assign Tyler Tucker to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, January 27 vs. Charlotte - Rochester Americans
- Toronto Marlies Visit Manitoba Moose in First of Two Straight Games - Toronto Marlies
- Utica Comets and Turning Stone Resort Casino to Host Knockout Poker Tournament - Utica Comets
- Wolf Pack Open Weekend Back-To-Back with Trip to Providence - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tommy Nappier Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Recall Goaltender Pavel Cajan from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Belleville Sens Sign Goaltender Luke Peressini to Professional Tryout Offer - Belleville Senators
- Grand Rapids Sends McGrath, Worrad to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- New York Rangers Reassign G Olof Lindbom to Wolf Pack from ECHL Jacksonville - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hogs Ready for Road Test in Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Wild Rally to Earn Point in Ninth Straight, Fall 3-2 in Overtime to Firebirds - Iowa Wild
- Kartye's Overtime Winner Extends Firebirds' Win Streak to Six - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Alex Nylander Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic
- Tommy Nappier Recalled from Wheeling
- Penguins Can't Hold Lead in 3-2 Loss to Americans
- Tokarski Recalled, Ty Smith Returns
- Cross-Check Cancer, Presented by Geisinger