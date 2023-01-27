Stars Soar Past Eagles in Front of Another Sellout Crowd
January 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, defeated the Colorado Eagles 4-1 in front of a third consecutive sellout crowd of 6,778 fans Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
The Stars struck first when Mavrik Bourque tipped in a shot from the point by Ryan Shea with 57 seconds remaining in the opening frame. Carrying a 1-0 lead after one period in Cedar Park, Texas was outshooting Colorado 11-6.
The middle period saw Texas extend its lead to two when Ben Gleason fired a shot from the right point off a Colorado defender and into the goal at 6:16. Leading 2-0 after 40 minutes of play, the Stars outshot the Eagles 22-12.
Oskari Laaksonen put the Stars up by three 3:30 into the third period when he ripped a shot over Justus Annunen's glove from the top of the zone. The Eagles spoiled Matt Murray's shutout bid when Spencer Smallman snuck one past the Stars' goaltender with 8:31 to go. The Stars eventually skated away with a 4-1 victory after Riley Tufte buried an empty-net goal late. The win extended the Stars' point streak to six games and marked their 17th time earning a point in the last 18 showings.
Earning the win in goal, Murray stopped 24 of the 25 shots he saw to improve to 11-5-3 on the season. Annunen made 31 saves on 34 shots in the loss.
The Stars face-off against the Eagles again in the two-game series finale Saturday at 7:00 p.m. in Cedar Park.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars' Ben Gleason And Oskar Back Celebrate Win
(Andy Nietupski)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2023
- Belleville Sens Hindered by Slow Start in Springfield - Belleville Senators
- Belleville Sens Hindered by Slow Start in Springfield - Belleville Senators
- Blinded by the White, Phantoms Win 4-2 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Stars Soar Past Eagles in Front of Another Sellout Crowd - Texas Stars
- Eagles Begin Road Trip with 4-1 Loss at Texas - Colorado Eagles
- Zac Jones Pots Overtime Winner as Wolf Pack Top Bruins 2-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Battle To Thrilling 3-2 Overtime Win Over Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Pens Lose Special Teams Battle to Phantoms, 4-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Pens Lose Special Teams Battle to Phantoms on Friday - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Defense, PK Shine in 5-1 Dispatching of Sens - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Rock Rochester for 4-2 Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Blanked by Comets, 1-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Schmid Shuts Out Crunch, Comets Win 1-0 - Utica Comets
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Tucson Roadrunners Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Reign Announce Multiple Roster Transactions - Ontario Reign
- Mitchell Undergoes Surgery, Robinson to Miss Four More Weeks - Rockford IceHogs
- Roster Changes Announced for 2023 Bell AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Panthers Recall Mack Guzda, Assign Grigori Denisenko - Charlotte Checkers
- Silver Knights Captain Brayden Pachal Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Henderson Silver Knights
- Jean-Luc Foudy to Represent Colorado Eagles at 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Colorado Eagles
- Evangelista Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Milwaukee Admirals
- Alex Nylander Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack D Zac Jones Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blues Recall F Nikita Alexandrov, Assign Tyler Tucker to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, January 27 vs. Charlotte - Rochester Americans
- Toronto Marlies Visit Manitoba Moose in First of Two Straight Games - Toronto Marlies
- Utica Comets and Turning Stone Resort Casino to Host Knockout Poker Tournament - Utica Comets
- Wolf Pack Open Weekend Back-To-Back with Trip to Providence - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tommy Nappier Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Recall Goaltender Pavel Cajan from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Belleville Sens Sign Goaltender Luke Peressini to Professional Tryout Offer - Belleville Senators
- Grand Rapids Sends McGrath, Worrad to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- New York Rangers Reassign G Olof Lindbom to Wolf Pack from ECHL Jacksonville - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hogs Ready for Road Test in Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Wild Rally to Earn Point in Ninth Straight, Fall 3-2 in Overtime to Firebirds - Iowa Wild
- Kartye's Overtime Winner Extends Firebirds' Win Streak to Six - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.