Wolf Pack Open Weekend Back-To-Back with Trip to Providence

January 27, 2023







PROVIDENCE, RI - The Hartford Wolf Pack open a back-to-back set tonight with their final road game of January, visiting the Providence Bruins at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the sixth of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and Bruins this season, and the fourth of five at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The sides will meet again on Wednesday night, February 1st, at the XL Center in Hartford. The final meeting in Providence comes on April 8th.

This is the fifth meeting with the Bruins in the last seven games for Hartford. For the Bruins, it is their fifth consecutive game against the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack and Bruins split a pair of games last weekend, with the road team winning both. The Bruins scored a 5-3 victory in Hartford last Friday night, scoring three unanswered goals in the third period. Karl Henriksson gave Hartford a 3-2 lead 2:48 into the frame, but Luke Toporowski would tie the game at 4:56 on a penalty shot. Marc McLaughlin's powerplay goal at 16:46 would stand as the game-winner, while Oskar Steen hit an empty net at 19:25.

On Sunday, the Wolf Pack got revenge with a 4-3 victory of their own. Ryan Carpenter tied the game with his tenth goal of the season 9:55 into the third period, forcing overtime for the second time in the last three games between the opponents. This time, it was Hartford who would take the extra point as Tanner Fritz set up Will Cuylle 65 seconds into overtime. Cuylle's one-timer beat Brandon Bussi for his team-leading 13th goal of the season.

Each team holds a record of 2-1-1-0 in the four prior meetings during the month of January. On the season, the Bruins hold a slight edge with a 3-1-1-0 record. The Wolf Pack is 2-2-1-0 in the season series.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped just their third regulation decision in the last 14 games, falling 6-2 to the Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday night. A sluggish first period did the Pack in, as they were outshot 12-6 and trailed 3-0 at the intermission.

Turner Elson scored his ninth goal of the season 8:33 into the middle frame, while Sammy Blais tallied his first goal with the Wolf Pack on the powerplay 10:18 into the third period. It would not be enough, however, as the Isles tacked on a pair of goals in the second period and an empty net goal in the third.

On Friday, the parent New York Rangers (NHL) reassigned goaltender Olof Lindbom to the Wolf Pack from the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen. Lindbom will wear #50 with the Wolf Pack.

Blais' goal on Wednesday night was his first in the American Hockey League since February 9th, 2019, while a member of the San Antonio Rampage.

Elson leads the Pack in scoring with 24 points (9 g, 15 a). Cuylle leads the way in goals with 13, while Fritz's 18 assists top the club in that category. Cuylle remains with the Rangers after his recall on Tuesday.

Ryan Carpenter is currently on a six-game point streak, the longest by any Wolf Pack player this season. He's collected six points (1 g, 5 a) in that span. Elson, meanwhile, has points in five straight games (3 g, 2 a).

Bruins Outlook:

The Bruins open a three-in-three tonight with their fifth consecutive game against the Wolf Pack. The club will visit the Utica Comets tomorrow night (7:00 p.m.) before returning home on Sunday afternoon to host the Syracuse Crunch (3:05 p.m.).

The Bruins collected three of a possible four points last weekend, winning 5-3 in Hartford on Friday night before dropping the 4-3 overtime verdict on Sunday.

Forward Marc McLaughlin was recalled by the parent Boston Bruins (NHL) on Monday. Forward Eduards Tralmaks, meanwhile, was recalled from loan to ECHL Maine on Sunday evening.

Vinni Lettieri leads the Bruins in both points with 33 (16 g, 17 a) and goals with 16. Forwards Luke Toporowski and Justin Brazeau have also hit double-digits in goals. Toporowski has scored eleven on the season, while Brazeau has scored ten.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:50 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

