Blues Recall F Nikita Alexandrov, Assign Tyler Tucker to T-Birds

January 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Nikita Alexandrov from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues have assigned defenseman Tyler Tucker to the Thunderbirds.

Alexandrov, 22, has appeared in 16 games with the Blues this season, recording two goals and two assists. The 6'1, 177-pound forward has also recorded 20 points (12 goals, 8 assists) in 23 games with Springfield. Alexandrov was drafted by the Blues in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Tucker, 22, has appeared in 12 games with the Blues this season, recording one assist. The 6'1, 204-pound defenseman has recorded 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 25 games with Springfield. Tucker was drafted by the Blues in the seventh round (200th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Thunderbirds look to build upon a three-game win streak tonight as they welcome the Belleville Senators for a back-to-back set inside the MassMutual Center. Puck drop for each night is set for 7:05 p.m., and fans are advised that Saturday's M&T Bank Hometown Heroes Night is sold out.

Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.