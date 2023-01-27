Silver Knights Captain Brayden Pachal Named to AHL All-Star Classic

January 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release









Henderson Silver Knights captain Brayden Pachal

(Henderson Silver Knights) Henderson Silver Knights captain Brayden Pachal(Henderson Silver Knights)

HENDERSON - The American Hockey League announced today, January 27, that Silver Knights captain Brayden Pachal will represent Henderson and the Pacific Division at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank. All-Star festivities will be held in Laval on February 5 and 6.

Pachal will replace defenseman Daniil Miromanov, who was originally selected for the event on January 11. Miromanov last played with Henderson on November 27.

Serving his second season as Silver Knights captain, Pachal has appeared in 34 games for the Silver Knights this season, recording two goals and 11 points with a plus-3 rating. The Estevan, Saskatchewan native has logged 73 penalty minutes, tied for ninth-most in the American Hockey League.

Pachal has also appeared in nine NHL games with the Golden Knights this season, collecting two assists and six penalty minutes.

In four AHL seasons, all with the Golden Knights organization, Pachal has totaled 171 games, seven goals, 39 points, and 223 penalty minutes. This will be his first All-Star appearance.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.