Leon Gawanke Scores Lone Goal For Manitoba

January 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (21-14-2-1) tangled with the Toronto Marlies (29-10-1-1) on Friday evening at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 4-3 overtime win against the Texas Stars on Sunday afternoon.

Toronto opened the scoring in the first frame. Adam Gaudette stole the puck at the blue line and went in on a partial breakaway before sending it past the pads of Arvid Holm. The tally was the lone marker of the first frame. Manitoba was granted chances on the power play, including a late five-on-three, but Joseph Woll was up to task and stopped all 11 shots he faced in the stanza. Holm ended the frame with seven stops as the Moose trailed 1-0.

The Marlies pushed further ahead on a tally with 20 seconds to go in the second stanza. William Villeneuve fired a shot on goal that was kicked out by Holm. The rebound fluttered to the side and was shot into the open net by Semyon Der-Arguchintsev. Manitoba outshot Toronto by a count of 10-9 in the middle frame, but trailed 2-0 after 40 minutes of play.

As the clock ticked down in the third, Manitoba pulled Holm in favour of the extra attacker. The gambit paid off and the Moose got on the board with 1:04 left in the contest. Jansen Harkins found Ville Heinola in the offensive zone. The defenceman sent the puck to Leon Gawanke, who one-timed a hard shot past Woll. Despite the late push, Manitoba was unable to find the tying marker, dropping the contest 2-1 in regulation. Holm was tagged with the loss in the effort and finished with 25 saves, while Woll picked up the win and ended with 30 saves of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Jeff Malott (Click for full interview)

"It was a defensive game for sure. It's 2-1 with one of the best teams in the league. Both goalies played well, there was a lot of shots, lot of opportunities, lot of power plays. If you want to look for a reason we didn't win, maybe special teams, we could have converted a couple of those. It was a tight game."

Statbook

Jansen Harkins has recorded a point in every game he's played this season (7G, 6A) and tied his 10-game AHL point streak

Leon Gawanke's 10th goal of the season ties his previous career-high from 2021-22

Ville Heinola has a six-game point streak with eight points (1G, 7A)

What's Next?

Manitoba rematches with the Toronto Marlies at Canada Life Centre on Sunday, Jan. 29. The Moose will celebrate Dancing Gabe's 60th birthday at the game. Puck drop is slated for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can also catch the game on CJOB.com/sports or the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.