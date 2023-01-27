Panthers Recall Mack Guzda, Assign Grigori Denisenko

The roster moves continue, as the Panthers have recalled Mack Guzda and assigned Grigori Denisenko to Charlotte.

The rookie netminder is 10-4-2 this season with Charlotte and has posted a 2.55 goals-against average and .911 save percentage. Guzda, who spent time serving as Alex Lyon's backup in Florida last week, is coming off his first pro shutout in Wednesday's win over Utica.

Denisenko returns having logged 12 games and three assists at the NHL level this season. With Charlotte, the 2018 first rounder has amassed 18 points (8g, 10a) in 32 games this season.

In a corresponding move, Cam Johnson has been recalled to Charlotte.

Johnson, 28, is 19-6-5 with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage in 32 games this season for the ECHL's Florida Everblades. An ECHL All Star and the reigning Kelly Cup Playoffs MVP, Johnson has appeared in 52 AHL games over his career, going 17-25-9 with a 3.60 goals-against average and an .876 save percentage - most recently logging 20 games last season with Cleveland.

The Checkers are in the midst of an extended road trip, facing off with the Rochester Americans Friday and Saturday.

