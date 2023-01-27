New York Rangers Reassign G Olof Lindbom to Wolf Pack from ECHL Jacksonville

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the Rangers have reassigned goaltender Olof Lindbom to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack from the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.

Lindbom, 22, has appeared in 16 games with the Icemen during his rookie North American professional season. He's posted a record of 11-5-0 and has also collected one shutout during his ECHL debut season.

Selected in the second round, 39th overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Lindbom spent the 2021-22 season in his native Sweden playing for Kristianstads IK of the HockeyAllsvenskan. He posted a record of 10-15-0 in 27 appearances.

Lindbom helped lead Sweden to a Bronze medal at the U18 World Junior Championship during the 2017-18 season. He was named the tournament's best goaltender and to the tournament's All-Star Team.

