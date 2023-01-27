Crunch Blanked by Comets, 1-0
January 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were blanked by the Utica Comets, 1-0, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The loss snaps a six-game points streak for the Crunch and moves the team to 18-14-3-3 on the season. Syracuse still has a 4-1-1-0 lead in the 14-game season series against Utica.
Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt turned aside 29-of-30 shots, while Akira Schmid stopped all 23 shots he faced in net for the Comets.
Syracuse went 0-for-4 on the power play, but a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.
Following a scoreless first period, the Comets broke the stalemate and scored the only goal of the game 7:21 into the middle frame. After gaining control of the puck during a battle in the corner, Joe Gambardella skated it towards the net and fed Graeme Clarke for a one-timer in the slot.
The Crunch travel to face the Hartford Wolf Pack tomorrow.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.
Crunchables: This is the first time the Crunch have been shutout this season. They have shutout two opponents - the Charlotte Checkers and Utica Comets.
