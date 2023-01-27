Checkers Rock Rochester for 4-2 Win
January 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers kept their strong road play rolling in Rochester, beating down the Amerks 4-2.
A big first period set the tone for Charlotte, as Riley Bezeau swooped into the zone with a slick individual effort to open the scoring and Gerry Mayhew kept his red-hot streak alive with a tally just minutes later to establish a commanding lead.
The Checkers tacked on another in the middle frame thanks to an impressive redirection from Connor Bunnaman, and that would ultimately prove to be the difference. Rochester would finally break through just before the second intermission and then pull within one midway through the third, but the Checkers refused to cede the equalizer. Charlotte would hold the Amerks off down the stretch, and a full-length empty netter from Lucas Carlsson provided the final nail in the coffin.
With Mack Guzda earning an NHL recall earlier this afternoon, J-F Berube got the nod between the pipes. The veteran netminder continued his recent run of strong play - making 25 saves on 27 shots faced - and earned himself his second win of the season.
NOTES
The Checkers are now 1-2-0-0 this season against Rochester ... With tonight's win, the Checkers are now 7-4-1-0 against the North Division this season ... Gerry Mayhew extended his goal streak to four games, the longest such streak by a Checker this season ... Connor Bunnaman lit the lamp for the second-straight game and extended his point streak to four games ... Logan Hutsko notched a helper for the second straight game ... J-F Berube earned his first win since opening night on Oct. 14 ... Lucas Carlsson ran his point streak to six games, the longest such streak by a Checker this season ... The Checkers have allowed two or fewer goals in three of their last four games ... Grigori Denisenko, Anthony Bitetto, Ethan Keppen and Cam Morrison were the scratches for Charlotte
