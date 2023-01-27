Reign Announce Multiple Roster Transactions

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign announced the following roster transactions Friday afternoon.

- Defenseman Tyler Inamoto and forward Brett Kemp have been recalled from loan to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

- Forwards Jack Becker and Hank Crone have been signed to professional tryout agreements

Inamoto, 23, has appeared in 26 games with Greenville this season, posting five points on two goals and three assists along with 22 penalty minutes. The blueliner made his pro debut last spring with Ontario, suiting up for two games after playing collegiately at the University of Wisconsin from 2017-22. The Barrington, Ill. native appeared in 158 total games with the Badgers while scoring 29 points on five goals and 24 assists. Previously drafted by the Florida Panthers in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Draft, Inamoto also posted a pair of assists in 26 games for Wisconsin during his senior season (2021-22).

Kemp, 22, is in his second professional campaign and has posted 19 points in 20 games for the Swamp Rabbits on nine goals and 10 assists. The Yorkton, Sask. native posted an assist for Ontario in two appearances with the Reign last year and also played 30 games with Greenville, scoring 37 points on 17 goals and 20 assists while earning a +15 rating.

Becker, 25, has appeared in 38 games for the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads during his rookie professional season, scoring 27 points on nine goals and 18 assists while totaling a +14 rating. Becker signed with the Steelheads prior to the conclusion of the 2021-22 season to make his pro debut and suited up for 11 games while earning four points on two goals and two assists. The native of Dellwood, Minn. was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Draft and played collegiately for the University of Michigan from 2017-21 before completing his amateur career at Arizona State University last season where he registered 24 points in 35 games for the Sun Devils on eight goals and 16 assists.

Crone, 24, is also in his rookie professional season with the ECHL's Allen Americans and has scored 48 points in 37 games with 20 goals and 28 assists. His goal scoring and point totals both currently rank third in the ECHL. Prior to turning pro, Crone played his senior collegiate season at Northern Michigan University in 2021-22, scoring 44 points in 32 games on 13 goals and 31 assists. The Dallas native also played in the NCAA with Boston University (2017-18) and the University of Denver (2019-21).

Ontario will travel to San Diego to begin their weekend with a game against the Gulls on Saturday at 7 p.m. before returning home to Toyota Arena for a matchup against the Calgary Wranglers on Sunday at 5 p.m.

