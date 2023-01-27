Jean-Luc Foudy to Represent Colorado Eagles at 2023 AHL All-Star Classic

January 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Jean-Luc Foudy has been named to the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Bell in collaboration with Manulife Bank. Foudy replaces defenseman Brad Hunt, who is now skating with the Avalanche after being recalled by Colorado on December 9th.

Foudy currently leads the Eagles in both assists (17) and points (27), while his 10 goals rank third on the team's roster and his +14 rating is good for second. His 27 points and 10 goals have also established new career highs, outpacing the nine goals and 26 points he posted across 65 games during the 2021-22 campaign. The Scarborough, Ontario native is currently riding a five-game point streak, notching two goals and three assists during that span.

A third-round pick of Colorado in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, this will be Foudy's first AHL All-Star appearance. Now in his third season of professional hockey, the 20-year-old also made his NHL debut this season, appearing in nine games with the Avalanche.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Texas Stars on Friday, January 27th at 6:00pm MT at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.