Belleville Sens Sign Goaltender Luke Peressini to Professional Tryout Offer

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators have announced the signing of goaltender Luke Peressini to a professional tryout offer.

The 27-year-old native of Nobleton, Ontario, has made 19 appearances this season with the Senators ECHL affiliate, the Allen Americans, recording a 9-8-1 record along with a 3.68 goals-against average and .891 save percentage.

Peressini has also posted a 24-16-2 record, with a 3.37 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage over 46 career ECHL games with both Worcester and Allen.

This latest deal marks the latest return to the Friendly City for netminder after he participated in training camp with the organization to begin the 2022-23 campaign.

Prior to turning professional, Peressini appeared collegiately with The University of Western Ontario and Ryerson University (USports), following a successful Ontario Hockey League career with the Kingston Frontenacs, where he earned both OHL First All-Star Team and Goaltender of the Year accolades during the 2014-15 season.

The Senators return to action tonight when they visit the Springfield Thunderbirds, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. (EST) from MassMutual Center.

