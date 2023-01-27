Evangelista Named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic

January 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The American Hockey League announced today that Admirals forward Luke Evangelista been selected to play in the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic on February 5th and 6th in Laval, QC.

Evangelista leads the Admirals in scoring with 30 points on eight goals and 22 assists and is tied for third on the team at +8. He paces AHL first-year players in assists and is tied for fourth overall in rookie scoring. The Oakville, ON native has posted seven multi-point games and is the only Admirals player to record a hat trick, which happened in a 7-5 win over Tucson on January 10th.

Nashville's 2nd round pick, #42 overall, in the 2020 NHL Draft, Evangelista wrapped up an impressive junior career last season with the London Knights where he led the OHL with 55 goals and finished fourth in the league with 111 points while leading the Knights to the Midwest Division regular season title. For his efforts he was named to the OHL Second All-Star Team.

Evangelista will join teammate Yaroslav Askarov as the Admirals representatives at the event. Tommy Novak was originally selected to participate but is unavailable due to his recall to the Predators.

The 2023 Rona AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Feb. 5 (5 p.m. CT) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events.

In the 2023 Mise-o-jeu AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, Feb. 6 (6 p.m. CT), the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute, 3-on-3 game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.