Wild Fall 4-2 to the Admirals in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Iowa Wild (9-9-2-1; 21 pts.) fell to the Milwaukee Admirals (9-12-1-0; 19 pts.) by a score of 4-2. Iowa forward Adam Beckman scored once and added an assist in the loss, marking the second straight game he has recorded at least one point.

Milwaukee forward Michael McCarron scored at 2:08 of the first period as he put a second chance opportunity past Iowa goaltender Dereck Baribeau (29 saves) to give the Admirals a 1-0 lead.

At 7:50 of the first period, Milwaukee extended their lead to 2-0 when forward Grant Mismash turned and scored on a wrist shot from the goal line extended to Baribeau's left.

Wild defenseman Calen Addison found Iowa forward Marco Rossi parked in the right circle in the offensive end, and Rossi fired home a one-timer past Admirals goaltender Connor Ingram (22 saves) on the power play at 11:13 of the first period. Both Addison and Beckman recorded assists on Rossi's power play tally.

With 51-seconds remaining in the first period, Beckman collected a precise pass from Wild forward Kyle Rau as he crashed the net and lifted a shot over the glove of Ingram to tie the game at two goals apiece. Rau was the only Wild player credited with an assist on the play.

At the end of the first period, the Wild and the Admirals were tied at two and Iowa led 13-10 in shots.

Almost halfway through the second period, Admirals forward Rocco Grimaldi spun and lifted a backhand shot past Baribeau from the bottom of the left circle at 8:40. Grimaldi's goal gave Milwaukee a 3-2 lead.

After two periods of play, the Admirals led 3-2 over the Wild and led 19-18 in shots. Shots in the second period alone were 9-5 in favor of Milwaukee.

At 6:44 of the third period, Admirals forward Cole Schneider tapped in a goal at the left post of Baribeau after a scramble in front of the Wild net to extend the Admirals lead to 4-2.

Iowa pulled Baribeau with 1:56 remaining in the game and the Wild down by two goals. However, Iowa was unable to mount a comeback and the Admirals won 4-2. The Admirals outshot the Wild 14-6 in the final stanza. In total, Milwaukee outshot Iowa 33-24 in the game.

Iowa was 1-for-3 and Milwaukee was 0-for-1 on the power play on the night.

Up next, the Wild head back to Wells Fargo Arena where they will play the Admirals once more on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. CT.

