Reign Use to Pair in Third to Pull away from San Diego
December 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
A pair of third period goals sent the Ontario Reign (13-4-0-1) past the San Diego Gulls (8-9-1-0) by a final score of 4-2 on Saturday night at Toyota Arena. Ontario tallies came from forwards Martin Frk, Austin Wagner, Brayden Burke, and Tyler Madden, while goaltender Matthew Villalta turned aside 15 shots to earn his ninth win of the season.
Date: December 10, 2021
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd Final
SD 1 1 0 2
ONT 1 1 2 4
Shots PP
SD 17 0/6
ONT 26 0/3
Three Stars -
1. Brayden Burke (ONT)
2. Martin Frk (ONT)
3. Matthew Villalta (ONT)
W: Matthew Villalta
L: Lukas Dostal
Next Game: Saturday, December 11, 2021 at San Diego | 7:00 PM PST | Pechanga Arena
