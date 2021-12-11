Mayhew Brings the Teddy Bears
December 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - Gerry Mayhew scored with 10:59 remaining in the first period to bring thousands of stuffed animals raining onto the ice in the team's seventh Teddy Bear Toss game and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms defeated the Cleveland Monster 4-2 on Saturday at PPL Center.
Egor Zamula scored a tying goal in the second period while Adam Clendening and Maksim Sushko scored back-to-back early in the third period in breaking a 2-2 tie.
Starting goalie Felix Sandstrom left the game after one period due to non-COVID related illness issues. Relief goaltender Pat Nagle was outstanding in his 40 minutes with 20 saves on 21 shots to engineer the victory.
Cam York connected with a speeding Wade Allison rushing up ice on the power play. Allison was denied on the left side of the cage by goalie Daniil Tarasov but Mayhew was there on the other side to pot the rebound for his team-leading eighth goal of the season to spark the Teddy Bear Toss Mania at PPL Center!
Cole Clayton struck from center-point on the power play to even the score at 1-1 for Cleveland (10-8-5).
After Nagle entered the game to begin the second period he was tested early. A breakaway denial of Carson Meyer also resulted in the first penalty shot for an opponent this season. Nagle stuffed that as well to keep the game tied at 1-1.
Tyler Sikura converted down low a few minutes later to put Cleveland ahead 2-1.
Egor Zamula fired it home from center point on the power for his second of the season to forge a 2-2 tie.
Adam Clendening joined as a trailer on an odd-man rush with Matt Strome who also had Sushko in the middle. But Clendening was there to bury it against his former team to give the Phantoms a 3-2 lead. It was a well-placed by Strome dodging a couple sticks in picking up his second assist of the game.
Just 75 seconds later it was Maksim Sushko intercepting a pass at center and taking the shot himself on a 2-on-1 to beat Tarasov for a 4-2 advantage.
Nagle was outstanding in his relief effort. Unexpectedly called into duty, the 34-year-old veteran netminder had just rejoined the Phantoms earlier in the week. Nagle has 198 career wins in the ECHL rating fifth all-time and first among active goalies. This was his first win with the Phantoms and his 17th all-time in the AHL, 16 of which have come in the last three years after he turned 32 years old.
Lehigh Valley (4-11-5) returns to action Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m. against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Tickets are available HERE
Scoring Summary:
1st 9:01 - LV, G. Mayhew (8) (W. Allison, C. York) (PP) 1-0
1st 14:29 - CLE, C. Clayton (1) (K. Stenlund, J. Dunne) (PP) 1-1
2nd 9:46 - CLE, T. Sikua (6) (T. Schemitsch, L. Foudy) 1-2
2nd 12:33 - LV, E. Zamula (2) (C. O'Reilly, M. Strome) (PP) 2-2
3rd 2:30 - LV, A. Clendening (3) (M. Strome, H. Hodgson) 3-2
3rd 3:45 - LV, M. Sushko (2) (Unassisted) 4-2
Penalty Shot:
2nd 1:46 - CLE, Carson Meyer - NO GOAL
Shots:
LV 30 - CLE 29
PP:
LV 2/4, CLE 1/2
Goalies:
LV - Sandstrom (ND) (7/8)
LV - Nagle (W) (1-0-1) (20/21)
CLE - Tarasov (L) (5-3-2) (26/30)
Records:
Lehigh Valley (4-11-5)
Cleveland (10-8-5)
The Phantoms return to action Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m. against the Hartford Wolf Pack at PPL Center.
Images from this story
|
Lehigh Valley Phantoms celebrate the Teddy Bear Toss goal
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2021
- Gross Sends the Bears Flying in Colorado's 2-1 Win over Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
- McKenzie Scores in 500th Game as Texas Falls in Overtime - Texas Stars
- Solovyov Strikes Twice as Heat Earn 5-1 Win in Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Griffins Swept in Weekend Road Series against Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Hold off Grand Rapids 3-2 - Manitoba Moose
- Mayhew Brings the Teddy Bears - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Collect over 4,750 Teddies in Thrilling 2-1 Win over Henderson on Teddy Bear Toss - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Work a Little Extra to Earn Eighth Straight - Chicago Wolves
- Brazeau and Keyser Lead the Way as Providence Bruins Earn 3-0 Win over Springfield Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Wild Fall 4-2 to the Admirals in Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Downed by Phantoms, 4-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Grimaldi Goal Propels Admirals to Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Islanders Topple Marlies 5-4 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bruins Spoil T-Birds' Teddy Bear Toss Night with Victory - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Silver Knights Fall to IceHogs, 2-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bears Return to Action with 3-2 Overtime Win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Handed First Overtime Loss by Bears, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Stun Syracuse with Comeback Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers Rally Past Crunch, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Marlies Visit Bridgeport in Second of Three Games this Weekend - Toronto Marlies
- Abby Canucks Stay Hot, Win 5-1 in San Jose - Abbotsford Canucks
- Springfield signs F Nick Master, D Charlie Spetz to professional tryouts - Springfield Thunderbirds
- 5 Things: Heat at Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Seattle Assigns Daccord to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Recall Forward Riley McKay from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Kraken Recall Alexander True - Charlotte Checkers
- Despite Reset, Jr. Checkers Program Thriving in 2021 - Charlotte Checkers
- Heat Look to Bounce Back Saturday at Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Brian Lashoff, Kyle Criscuolo Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game #18: Stockton at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Ben Bishop from Conditioning Assignment - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 6:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Weekend Preview: Bridgeport Opens Two-Game Set with Teddy Bear Toss against Toronto - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Celebrate Annual Teddy Bear Toss and Night of Giving Tonight vs. Silver Knights at BMO Harris Bank Center - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Extinguish Heat In 5-4 Shootout Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Open Weekend with Loss to Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Use to Pair in Third to Pull away from San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Moose Rally past Grand Rapids - Manitoba Moose
- Eagles Put up Season-High Seven Goals in 7-2 Win over Condors - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Drops Overtime Thriller to Milwaukee, 4-3 - Iowa Wild
- IceHogs Push Early; Come up Empty in 5-0 Setback to Silver Knights - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Complete Comeback over Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Pelletier, Phillips Help Heat Earn Point Friday at Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Four-Goal Third Period Pushes Moose Past Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Overpower Rocket for Fifth Straight Win - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Mayhew Brings the Teddy Bears
- Cates Recalled to Flyers
- Pat Nagle Returns to Phantoms
- Phantoms Away Game Postponed
- Phantoms Announce Rescheduled Dates