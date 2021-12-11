Solovyov Strikes Twice as Heat Earn 5-1 Win in Tucson
December 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
TUCSON, Ariz. - Behind two goals from Ilya Solovyov, another clean sheet from the penalty kill and a 29-save effort from Dustin Wolf, the Stockton Heat (15-2-2-1) remained undefeated following setbacks this season with an emphatic 5-1 win over the Tucson Roadrunners (9-8-1-0) Saturday at the Tucson Convention Center Arena.
Glenn Gawdin kept the hot hand offensively, breaking the ice on the evening's scoring in the final five minutes of the first frame. His score was followed 70 seconds later by Solovyov's first AHL marker to give the visiting team a 2-0 edge through 20 minutes.
The teams traded goals in the second, Stockton's Connor Zary notching his third goal in the last five games for a 3-0 edge before Tucson's Ryan McGregor found the back of the net with 12 ticks left on the clock, producing a 3-1 score after two periods.
The third was all Heat on the scoreboard, with Emilio Pettersen and Solovyov each lighting the lamp for the decisive 5-1 final.
Stockton once again went 3-for-3 down a skater, finishing the weekend 6-for-6 on the penalty kill. The Heat earned three of a possible four points on the weekend and have now taken six of a possible eight from Tucson on the year.
NOTABLE
Ilya Solovyov netted his first AHL goal with a score in the first period, then followed with his second goal in the third frame. He has three points in the last three games after going scoreless in his first nine.
Glenn Gawdin extended his scoring streak to five games with his first period goal, giving him 10 points (6g, 4a) in that span.
Emilio Pettersen's score in the third to extend the lead to 4-1 was his first of the season and first since the penultimate game of the 2020-21 campaign.
Stockton is now 5-0-0-0 on the year following losses.
The Heat have earned at least a point in 15 consecutive games started by Dustin Wolf, a stretch that dates back to the 2020-21 season (13-0-2-0).
SPECIAL TEAMS
STK PP - 0-for-2
STK PK - 3-for-3
THREE STARS
First - Ilya Solovyov (2g)
Second - Emilio Pettersen (1g)
Third - Dustin Wolf (29 svs)
GOALIES
W - Dustin Wolf (29 saves on 30 shots faced)
L - Ivan Prosvetov (30 saves on 35 shots faced)
UP NEXT
The Heat return home for a midweek tilt Wednesday, December 15 against the Bakersfield Condors at 6:30 p.m., the first of three home games next week at Stockton Arena. The team will hold its annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, December 18 at 6 p.m. against Colorado.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2021
- Gross Sends the Bears Flying in Colorado's 2-1 Win over Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
- McKenzie Scores in 500th Game as Texas Falls in Overtime - Texas Stars
- Solovyov Strikes Twice as Heat Earn 5-1 Win in Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Griffins Swept in Weekend Road Series against Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Hold off Grand Rapids 3-2 - Manitoba Moose
- Mayhew Brings the Teddy Bears - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Collect over 4,750 Teddies in Thrilling 2-1 Win over Henderson on Teddy Bear Toss - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Work a Little Extra to Earn Eighth Straight - Chicago Wolves
- Brazeau and Keyser Lead the Way as Providence Bruins Earn 3-0 Win over Springfield Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Wild Fall 4-2 to the Admirals in Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Downed by Phantoms, 4-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Grimaldi Goal Propels Admirals to Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Islanders Topple Marlies 5-4 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bruins Spoil T-Birds' Teddy Bear Toss Night with Victory - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Silver Knights Fall to IceHogs, 2-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bears Return to Action with 3-2 Overtime Win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Handed First Overtime Loss by Bears, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Stun Syracuse with Comeback Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers Rally Past Crunch, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Marlies Visit Bridgeport in Second of Three Games this Weekend - Toronto Marlies
- Abby Canucks Stay Hot, Win 5-1 in San Jose - Abbotsford Canucks
- Springfield signs F Nick Master, D Charlie Spetz to professional tryouts - Springfield Thunderbirds
- 5 Things: Heat at Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Seattle Assigns Daccord to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Recall Forward Riley McKay from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Kraken Recall Alexander True - Charlotte Checkers
- Despite Reset, Jr. Checkers Program Thriving in 2021 - Charlotte Checkers
- Heat Look to Bounce Back Saturday at Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Brian Lashoff, Kyle Criscuolo Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game #18: Stockton at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Ben Bishop from Conditioning Assignment - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 6:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Weekend Preview: Bridgeport Opens Two-Game Set with Teddy Bear Toss against Toronto - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Celebrate Annual Teddy Bear Toss and Night of Giving Tonight vs. Silver Knights at BMO Harris Bank Center - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Extinguish Heat In 5-4 Shootout Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Open Weekend with Loss to Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Use to Pair in Third to Pull away from San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Moose Rally past Grand Rapids - Manitoba Moose
- Eagles Put up Season-High Seven Goals in 7-2 Win over Condors - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Drops Overtime Thriller to Milwaukee, 4-3 - Iowa Wild
- IceHogs Push Early; Come up Empty in 5-0 Setback to Silver Knights - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Complete Comeback over Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Pelletier, Phillips Help Heat Earn Point Friday at Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Four-Goal Third Period Pushes Moose Past Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Overpower Rocket for Fifth Straight Win - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.