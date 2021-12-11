Solovyov Strikes Twice as Heat Earn 5-1 Win in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. - Behind two goals from Ilya Solovyov, another clean sheet from the penalty kill and a 29-save effort from Dustin Wolf, the Stockton Heat (15-2-2-1) remained undefeated following setbacks this season with an emphatic 5-1 win over the Tucson Roadrunners (9-8-1-0) Saturday at the Tucson Convention Center Arena.

Glenn Gawdin kept the hot hand offensively, breaking the ice on the evening's scoring in the final five minutes of the first frame. His score was followed 70 seconds later by Solovyov's first AHL marker to give the visiting team a 2-0 edge through 20 minutes.

The teams traded goals in the second, Stockton's Connor Zary notching his third goal in the last five games for a 3-0 edge before Tucson's Ryan McGregor found the back of the net with 12 ticks left on the clock, producing a 3-1 score after two periods.

The third was all Heat on the scoreboard, with Emilio Pettersen and Solovyov each lighting the lamp for the decisive 5-1 final.

Stockton once again went 3-for-3 down a skater, finishing the weekend 6-for-6 on the penalty kill. The Heat earned three of a possible four points on the weekend and have now taken six of a possible eight from Tucson on the year.

NOTABLE

Ilya Solovyov netted his first AHL goal with a score in the first period, then followed with his second goal in the third frame. He has three points in the last three games after going scoreless in his first nine.

Glenn Gawdin extended his scoring streak to five games with his first period goal, giving him 10 points (6g, 4a) in that span.

Emilio Pettersen's score in the third to extend the lead to 4-1 was his first of the season and first since the penultimate game of the 2020-21 campaign.

Stockton is now 5-0-0-0 on the year following losses.

The Heat have earned at least a point in 15 consecutive games started by Dustin Wolf, a stretch that dates back to the 2020-21 season (13-0-2-0).

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-for-2

STK PK - 3-for-3

THREE STARS

First - Ilya Solovyov (2g)

Second - Emilio Pettersen (1g)

Third - Dustin Wolf (29 svs)

GOALIES

W - Dustin Wolf (29 saves on 30 shots faced)

L - Ivan Prosvetov (30 saves on 35 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat return home for a midweek tilt Wednesday, December 15 against the Bakersfield Condors at 6:30 p.m., the first of three home games next week at Stockton Arena. The team will hold its annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, December 18 at 6 p.m. against Colorado.

