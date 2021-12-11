Heat Look to Bounce Back Saturday at Tucson

Saturday, December 11, 2021

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (14-2-2-1; 1st Pacific) at Tucson Roadrunners (9-7-1-0; 4th Pacific)

LOCATION: Tucson Convention Center Arena | Tucson, Arizona

TIME: 6:00 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Tonight's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

In a back-and-forth affair on Friday, the Stockton Heat came up just short in a 5-4 shootout loss at the hands of the Tucson Roadrunners. The Heat were paced offensively by the top line, which produced all four goals, while the penalty kill turned in another perfect performance at 3-for-3 on the night. It's the second time this season that the Heat were limited to taking only one point in the front end of a back-to-back against Tucson.

TOP (PELLE)TIER

Another road game, another strong performance from rookie Jakob Pelletier, who is up to 14 points (7g, 7a) in 9 away contests. His second-consecutive, three-point outing brought his scoring total on the year to 25 points, tops among AHL rookies. Pelletier, who has factored into five of six road game-winning goals for the Heat this year, is now three points back in the AHL scoring race, trailing only Chicago's Andrew Poturalski (10g, 18a).

PHILLY FLYING

In two games since returning to the lineup, Matthew Phillips has four goals and two assists. With his three-point performance on Friday, Phillips (112 career points) has surpassed Ryan Lomberg for sole possession of second in Stockton's all-time scoring chart, and he now chases only Glenn Gawdin and his 121 points.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING

Glenn Gawdin and Connor Mackey each bring four-game scoring streaks into Saturday's contest, each with nine points in that span. Gawdin boasts five goals and four assists in that span, including his first professional hat trick, while Mackey has four consecutive multi-point efforts with three goals and six assists in the stretch.

LEADING THE PACK, BOUNCING BACK

Five times the Heat have lost this season, four times the Heat have responded with a win. Tonight, they go for number five. Dustin Wolf has taken his overall strong play this season to an even higher level between the pipes in all four of the bounce-back efforts, going 4-0-0-0 with a 1.74 Goals Against Average and .943 Save Percentage, 116 saves on 123 shots faced.

OFF SWITCH

The top-ranked penalty kill in the AHL continued to roll on Friday with a 3-for-3 effort against the Tucson Roadrunners. With the blanking of Tucson's man-advantage, Stockton has now killed 32 of the last 33 penalties, a span that dates back to the November 22 contest against the Ontario Reign. The Heat have held Tucson to 1-for-9 on the man-advantage through three games of the season series.

