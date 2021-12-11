Moose Hold off Grand Rapids 3-2
December 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (15-7-1-0) faced off against the Grand Rapids Griffins (9-10-2-1) for their final game of the weekend on Saturday evening. The Moose were coming off a 4-2 comeback win against the Griffins the previous night.
The Moose got the scoring started in the first with a gorgeous goal from Haralds Egle. The forward, who was coming off a two-assist performance in yesterday's win, grabbed the puck and danced around Calvin Pickard for his first of the season and a 1-0 Moose lead. Under two minutes later, Manitoba struck again. Cole Maier swatted the puck free and onto the tape of Leon Gawanke. The defenceman took an extra stride then wired the disc past Pickard for the 2-0 lead. In the other crease, Mikhail Berdin wasn't overly busy and ended the first frame with two total saves to his credit.
The Griffins struck near the halfway point of the middle frame. Riley Barber took advantage of a Moose defensive breakdown and fired a shot past Berdin to pull the Griffins within one. Grand Rapids outshot the Moose 11-8 the rest of the period, but Berdin made some spectacular saves to keep the Moose ahead 2-1 as the horn sounded to draw the second to a close.
The Moose fell into penalty trouble midway through the third, but Kristian Reichel came to the rescue with his second shorthanded goal of the season. That gave the Moose some breathing room and a 3-1 lead. A couple minutes later the Moose were granted a power play, but ended up surrendering a shorthanded goal of their own. Turner Elson drew the Griffins within one, but that was as close as the visitors would get. Berdin picked up the victory and ended the night with 19 saves in the Moose net.
Statbook
Cole Maier has four points (1G, 3A) in his last two games
Haralds Egle's has three points (1G, 2A) his last two games
Kristian Reichel leads the squad with two shorthanded goals
Leon Gawanke tied his career high with his fourth goal of the season in the win. He also leads all Moose defencemen with 15 points (4G, 11A) in 23 games.
Quotable
Moose Forward Kristian Reichel on the penalty kill (Link to Full Interview)ï»¿
"I think our team has really good chemistry. We were rolling six, eight guys and we all know what to expect from each other. We're playing fast, we don't extend our shifts. It's really nice to get a game-winning goal on that play. We killed the big penalty and it's something that will help you for the next game and our confidence. I'm happy for the team that we scored that goal."
What's Next?
The Moose head out on the road for a morning showdown with the Chicago Wolves on Thursday, Dec. 16. Puck drop is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. CT. Catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE and AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2021
- Gross Sends the Bears Flying in Colorado's 2-1 Win over Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
- McKenzie Scores in 500th Game as Texas Falls in Overtime - Texas Stars
- Solovyov Strikes Twice as Heat Earn 5-1 Win in Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Griffins Swept in Weekend Road Series against Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Hold off Grand Rapids 3-2 - Manitoba Moose
- Mayhew Brings the Teddy Bears - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Collect over 4,750 Teddies in Thrilling 2-1 Win over Henderson on Teddy Bear Toss - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Work a Little Extra to Earn Eighth Straight - Chicago Wolves
- Brazeau and Keyser Lead the Way as Providence Bruins Earn 3-0 Win over Springfield Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Wild Fall 4-2 to the Admirals in Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Downed by Phantoms, 4-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Grimaldi Goal Propels Admirals to Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Islanders Topple Marlies 5-4 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bruins Spoil T-Birds' Teddy Bear Toss Night with Victory - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Silver Knights Fall to IceHogs, 2-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Bears Return to Action with 3-2 Overtime Win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Handed First Overtime Loss by Bears, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Stun Syracuse with Comeback Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers Rally Past Crunch, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Marlies Visit Bridgeport in Second of Three Games this Weekend - Toronto Marlies
- Abby Canucks Stay Hot, Win 5-1 in San Jose - Abbotsford Canucks
- Springfield signs F Nick Master, D Charlie Spetz to professional tryouts - Springfield Thunderbirds
- 5 Things: Heat at Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Seattle Assigns Daccord to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Recall Forward Riley McKay from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Kraken Recall Alexander True - Charlotte Checkers
- Despite Reset, Jr. Checkers Program Thriving in 2021 - Charlotte Checkers
- Heat Look to Bounce Back Saturday at Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Brian Lashoff, Kyle Criscuolo Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game #18: Stockton at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Ben Bishop from Conditioning Assignment - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 6:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Weekend Preview: Bridgeport Opens Two-Game Set with Teddy Bear Toss against Toronto - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Celebrate Annual Teddy Bear Toss and Night of Giving Tonight vs. Silver Knights at BMO Harris Bank Center - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Extinguish Heat In 5-4 Shootout Win - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Open Weekend with Loss to Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Use to Pair in Third to Pull away from San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Moose Rally past Grand Rapids - Manitoba Moose
- Eagles Put up Season-High Seven Goals in 7-2 Win over Condors - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Drops Overtime Thriller to Milwaukee, 4-3 - Iowa Wild
- IceHogs Push Early; Come up Empty in 5-0 Setback to Silver Knights - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Complete Comeback over Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Pelletier, Phillips Help Heat Earn Point Friday at Tucson - Stockton Heat
- Four-Goal Third Period Pushes Moose Past Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Overpower Rocket for Fifth Straight Win - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.