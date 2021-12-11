Pelletier, Phillips Help Heat Earn Point Friday at Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. - Jakob Pelletier and Matthew Phillips each posted two-goal, three-point efforts but the Stockton Heat (14-2-2-1) dropped Friday's contest against the Tucson Roadrunners (9-7-1-0) by a 5-4 final in a shootout at the Tucson Convention Center Arena.

Stockton peppered Roadrunners netminder Ivan Prosvetov with a season-high 51 shots on goal in the game.

Tucson opened the scoring in the first, Blake Speers lighting the lamp 3:16 in with a puck that bounced into the cage off a Heat defenseman. Stockton answered with a pair of scores before the end of the frame, Pelletier and Phillips each finding the back of the net in a span of 1:59 for a 2-1 edge through 20 minutes.

After the Roadrunners pulled even with Mattias Macceli's marker 3:42 into the frame, the Heat took a two-goal lead again with scores from Pelletier and Phillips, again in short order of a span of 2:02. This time, the home team was able to even the score before the intermission, Travis Barron and Victor Soderstrom lighting the lamp for a 4-4 stalemate through 40 minutes.

The teams then both went scoreless in the third and in overtime, the Heat with a 17-13 edge in shots on goal in the 25-minute span, before the home team potted a pair in the shootout while limiting Stockton to one score from Justin Kirkland.

NOTABLE

Matthew Phillips skated in his 150th AHL game, all with the Heat. With three points on the night, he took sole possession of second on Stockton's all-time scoring list with 112 career points, trailing only Glenn Gawdin (121).

Phillips has now recorded back-to-back, three-point outings for the second time in his career.

Jakob Pelletier has six points in the last two games and eight in his current four-game scoring streak (2g, 6a).

Stockton fired a season-high 51 shots on goal in the game.

The Heat are now 6-2-0-1 on the road this season. It was the team's first shootout loss of the year, first since March 7, 2020 against Bakersfield.

Connor Mackey recorded his fourth consecutive multi-point game and has nine points (3g, 6a) in his four-game scoring streak.

Glenn Gawdin posted his third consecutive multi-point game and has nine points (5g, 4a) in his four-game scoring streak.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-for-2

STK PK - 3-for-3

THREE STARS

First - Ivan Prosvetov (47 svs)

Second - Terry Broadhurst (so g)

Third - Blake Speers (1g, 1a)

GOALIES

W - Ivan Prosvetov (47 saves on 51 shots faced, 3 saves on 4 shootout attempts)

SOL - Adam Werner (26 saves on 30 shots faced, 2 saves on 4 shootout attempts)

UP NEXT

The Heat and Roadrunners conclude the weekend set Saturday at 6:00 p.m. Pacific before Stockton returns home for a midweek tilt Wednesday, December 15 against the Bakersfield Condors at 6:30 p.m.

