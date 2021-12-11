Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Ben Bishop from Conditioning Assignment

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Ben Bishop from his conditioning assignment with the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). He will remain on Dallas' Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) due to his knee injury.

Texas hosts the Chicago Wolves at 7:00 p.m. tonight at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, and again Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

